Stage is all set for SCCL polls

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the polling scheduled to be held on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Peddapalli: Stage is all set for the election of the recognized trade union of Singareni Collieries Company Limited. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the polling scheduled to be held on Wednesday. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in a secret ballot system. Counting will start at 7 pm on the same day. It is the seventh polling in SCCL and the Central labour commission is conducting the election.

A total of 39,773 workers working in 23 underground, 19 opencast mines, GM offices, and Departments in Peddapalli, Kothagudem, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mulugu, Mancherial and Asifabad districts besides Hyderabad (corporate office) are eligible to cast their votes. For this purpose, 84 polling booths have been established in 11 areas across the Singareni. Four polling booths are setup in corporate area, Singareni Bhavan (Hyderabad)-1, Kothagudeam (Rudravaram)-6, Yellandu-3, Manugur-7, Ramagundam-I-11, Ramagundam-II-6, Ramagundam-III-6 (including Adriyala LongWall Project), Bhupalpally-9, Bellampalli-5, Mandamarri-11, and Srirampur-15

Counting centers have been established in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur, Ramagundam-I, Ramagundam-II, Ramagundam-III, Bhupalpally, Mandamarri, Srirampur, Corporate Area Kothagudem and Corporate Area Hyderabad. Revenue and officials from other departments suggested by the collectors of six districts have been deployed for election as well as counting of votes. On December 23, polling staff was also given training in Ramagundam, Manadamarri, Bhupalpally, and Kothagudem regions.

On the other hand, the police department made tight security arrangements to conduct elections in a peaceful manner. A total of 400 police personnel including 8 CIs, SIs were deployed in Ramagundam-I, RG-II, RG-III and Adriyala LongWall Project areas in Peddapalli district. A total of 13 trade unions including five national unions including AITUC, INTUC, CITU, HMS and BMS as well state union TBGKS and others are competing in the polls.