Stage set for celebrating Gandhari Maisamma Jatara in Mancherial

Gandhari Maisamma Jatara is an important religious and cultural affair of the Rodda clan belonging to Naikpod, a scheduled tribal community

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 08:49 PM

Devotees trek Gandhari Fort to take darshan of Maisamma deity on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal.

Mancherial: The stage set for celebrating the annual Gandhari Maisamma Jatara on the premises of the historic Gandhari Khilla or fort near Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal from February 23 to 25. The fair is an important religious and cultural affair of the Rodda clan belonging to Naikpod, a scheduled tribal community.

According to authorities of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor, leaders of Naikpod community, elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the fair at the historical fort. Temporary toilets, lighting system, drinking water facilities were created, besides a dais meant for enabling Naikpod artists to perform cultural programmes. Devotees will be fed on the final day of the ceremonies.

Also Read Elaborate arrangements in place for Gangapur Jatara in Asifabad

Members of Rodda clan dwelling in several parts of the district and the State congregate at the Gandhari fort for worshiping their deity on the third day of full moon day of Hindu month Magha every year. They ceremoniously revere the deity as per their customs and traditions.

They also showcase their dancing skills during the affair.

The Roddas initiate the fair by fetching water from Godavari river. They also worship Pochamma and Bheemanna deities of Naikpods as a prelude to the fair. They conduct Maha puja on Friday night and offer special prayers to the deity on Saturday. They exhibit traditional dance form Thappetagullu-Pillanagrovi and other dance shows on Saturday night. A darbar will be held for redressing grievances of tribals on Sunday.

1,100 year old fort

The Gandhari fort is believed to have been built by a tribal king Medaraju, who ruled over the region, by taking assistance from Kakatiya rulers in 900 AD. It houses the ancient temple of Maisamma. Similarly, it has idols of Kala Bhairava Swamy, Lord Siva, Lord Ganesh, Hanuman, 10-headed Naga Sheshu and idols of various deities chiseled out of rocks.