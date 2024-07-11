Stalkers force girl to end life in Nalgonda

Kalyani, died, allegedly by suicide in Kukkadam village of Nalgonda. Holding two youngsters, Ariri Shiva and Kommanaboyna Madhu, responsible for her death.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 03:13 PM

Representational Image

Nalgonda: A teenaged girl, Kalyani, died, allegedly by suicide in Kukkadam village under Madgulapalli police station limits of Nalgonda. Holding two youngsters, Ariri Shiva and Kommanaboyna Madhu, responsible for her death, villagers alleged that the two were persistently stalking the girl and harassing her. She had felt threatened with their calls and unwanted messages seeking her love, they said.

According to the villagers, the two youngsters had threatened to upload her pictures on social media platforms if she failed to respond positively to them. As they continued to hold out threats even in the absence of her parents, she allegedly consumed pesticide to end her life.

Her brother had left for college when the incident took place. It is learned that she had called her parents over phone, informing them of her decision to end her life. After being alerted by her parents, neighbours shifted her to Miryalaguda hospital and later to the district headquarters hospital at Nalgonda. However, she died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

Following her death, the girl’s relatives staged a dharna on the Addanki – Narketpalli highway along with the body of the victim. They relented on being assured of stringent action by the police against those responsible for the death of the girl.