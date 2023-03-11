Star couple Mahesh Babu, Namtra Shirodkar shine in relative’s wedding in Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were clicked at the wedding of one of the close relatives of the Ghattamaneni family

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most simple-looking couples in Tollywood, despite their fame. The supercouple attends all of the events in simple costumes while drawing everyone’s attention. Today, the same thing happened when Mahesh Babu and Namrata attended a wedding in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were clicked at the wedding of one of the close relatives of the Ghattamaneni family. The star couple blessed the young couple and also posed for the photographer for a few pictures. Mahesh Babu was seen in a simple white linen shirt paired up with sky blue denim jeans. Namrata was clicked in a rose-red chudidhar, which was nicely embroidered. The star couple is the center of attention at the wedding.

Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the production schedules of his next film, SSMB 28, with the top director and master of dialogue writing, Trivikram Srinivas. The film is being produced under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela are the lead actresses in this film. SSMB 28 is set to be released in August 2023.