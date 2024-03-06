Star Health Insurance surpasses one crore claims milestone

According to Star Health, during this period, the company disbursed over Rs. 44, 000 crore in claim payments, covering both cashless and reimbursement claims across the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 04:54 PM

Hyderabad: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. (Star Health Insurance) achieved the milestone of settling over one crore claims since its inception in 2006, a statement on Wednesday said.

According to Star Health, during this period, the company disbursed over Rs. 44, 000 crore in claim payments, covering both cashless and reimbursement claims across the country. About 14 per cent of the claims were paid to senior citizens, 61 per cent to other adults, and 25 per cent of the total claims outgo were towards children.

Fever and infectious diseases were the prominent reasons for claims, amounting to 20 per cent of the total claims while those arising for general medicine, gastroenterology, and orthopaedics were sizeable.

As of January 2024, Star Health Insurance holds the largest market share in the retail health insurance business in India, accounting for 33 per cent, the press release claimed.

Anand Roy, MD and CEO of Star Health Insurance said, “This landmark accomplishment underscores our commitment towards our valued customers and bolsters our position as their preferred health insurance partner.”