MBT looks to dent MIM’s chances

Losing by a mere 800 votes to Jafer Hussain Meraj, Amjedullah Khan did end up giving some anxious moments to AIMIM leaders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, who gave a close fight to the AIMIM candidate in the last Assembly elections in Yakutpura Assembly segment, is all set to contest for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

Known for raising community issues on public platforms, Amjedullah Khan is also known for his Praja Darbar, a crowdfunding platform where people in distress seek help.

Amjedullah, according to his supporters, intends to target the AIMIM leadership on issues about the old city and the Muslim community.

“There is some anti-AIMIM incumbency that helped him in getting a good number of votes in Yakutpura and the same could benefit him in the Lok Sabha elections,” his supporters hope