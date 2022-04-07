Watch: Row over parking at Charminar Unani Hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:30 AM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at the Charminar Unani Hospital on Wednesday night after the management locked the gates and prevented parking of vehicles on the premises.

Parking Interuption at Charminar Unani College Principal Complain to dial 100, an SI Moghal Pura Locked the Gate of Unani Hospital, Syed Sohail Quadri AIMIM Corporator strongly objected the action by Police officer. On the instruction of Barrister @asadowaisi Sahab – 1/3 pic.twitter.com/eZa1NRVO5e — Mohammed Ahmed (@MohdAhmedAIMIM) April 7, 2022

According to reports, the staff locked the hospital gate on the Moghalpura fire station road as a result of which people visiting the Mecca Masjid parked their vehicles on the road and went to attend prayers.

On a complaint, local AIMIM corporator Sohail Quadri reached the spot and asked the staff to open the gates. The management reportedly called in the police, after which a Sub-inspector reached the spot.

Quadri allegedly asked in a threatening tone about his presence, to which the SI said he had come on a complaint. The corporator left the place and later spoke to the hospital superintendent over phone and sought permission for parking.

As a practice the traffic police allocate the Charminar hospital premises for parking of vehicles of people attending prayers at Mecca Masjid every year.

