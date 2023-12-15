State government preparing action plan for implementation of poll promises, says Governor

Published Date - 02:09 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Expressing hope that the State would tread the path of progress and bring light to the lives of farmers, women, youth and the poor, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Government would implement the guarantees within 100 days in addition to the two guarantees that have been implemented since last Saturday.

Addressing the Members of both the Houses in the Assembly here on Friday, the Governor said the government was actively preparing an action plan based on the promises made in the poll manifesto.

The government was committed to providing quality and uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector, the Governor said, adding that it would also give a Minimum Support Price for each and every crop. There would be an action plan to waive the farm loans to the tune of Rs.2 lakh, she said.

Inquiry would be ordered into the irregularities committed, quality issues and corruption in the construction of Medigadda and Annaram barrages of Kaleshwaram project, she said.

Stating that the Government would get the rightful share of River Krishna water, the Governor said it would also aim to get national status for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project, which was a boon to South Telangana.

Similarly, the Pranahita-Chevella project, which was started during the previous Congress regime would be completed to provide irrigation water to the upper region of Adilabad and other districts, she said.

“We will fill up teacher posts by constructing a mega DSC within six months. This apart, steps would be taken to fill up two lakh vacancies within one year,” Tamilisai Soundararajan said, adding that the exercise to clean up the TSPSC would also begin.

Stressing that a majority of the complaints received under Prajavani were land-related, the Dharani portal would be replaced with Bhumatha portal to address the grievances, she said.

Reminding that Hyderabad was a perennial revenue source that generates income for the welfare and development of the poorer sections, the Governor said Hyderabad got this financial strength because of the previous Congress-led governments.

Hyderabad’s topography would have undergone a sea change, had the ITIR project announced by the then UPA government in 2013 came into being, she said.

The Government was planning to divide the State into three zones with Hyderabad as the Centre. While, Hyderabad City would be one zone, the second zone would be the area between Outer Ring Road and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the third zone would be outside the RRR, the Governor said.

She said the entire financial discipline in the State was destroyed and there was no fiscal discipline or financial prudence.

“The government will place the financial condition of each and every department before the people by releasing white papers,” she said.

The greatest challenge before the government on date was to improve the financial situation in the State on a war footing. This would be achieved without putting a financial burden on the people, she said.

“The Secretariat will not be a mere decorative symbol. We will respect the constitutional institutions. This is not a feudal rule,” Soundararajan said and concluded her address referring to Dr BR Ambedkar’s quote that democracy was not merely a form of government. “It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men,” she said.