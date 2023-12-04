Chairpersons of 15 corporations tender resignations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: The chairpersons of 15 corporations of the State government tendered their resignations on Monday.

They submitted the resignation letters to the Chief Secretary. They were all nominated by the outgoing BRS government. Those who tendered their resignations include Soma Bharat Kumar, chairman, State Dairy Development Corporation, Juluri Gauri Shankar (Telangana Sahitya Academy), Palle Ravi Kumar Goud (State Toddy Tappers Finance Corporation), Anjaneya Goud (Sports Authority) M Rajeev Sagar (TS Foods Corporation), Dudimetla Balaraju Yadav (State Sheep and Goat Development Corporation), Guduru Praveen (Textiles Corporation) and Gajjela Nagesh (Beverages Corporation).

Others including Anil Kurmachalam (Film Development Corporation), Ramachandra Naik (State Tribal Cooperative Finance Corporation (TRICOR)), Walia Naik (Tribal Economic Co-operative Society) Y Satish Reddy (TSREDCO) Errolla Srinivas (State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation), Ravinder Singh (Civil Supplies Corporation) and Jaganmohan Rao (State Technological Services), too tendered their resignations.