State Scan: The Weekly Roundup!

Telangana

The Telangana government issued orders for the implementation of its new Dalit welfare scheme ‘Dalit Bandhu’, under which each beneficiary-household would get Rs 10 lakh, in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s adopted village in Yadadri-Bhongir district. This marks the launch of the TRS government’s flagship Dalit welfare scheme. The government permitted the release an amount of Rs 7.60 crore to the Collector of Yadadri-Bhongir district for the implementation of ‘Dalit Bandhu’ for the benefit of around 76 Dalit households in Vasalamarri Gram Panchayat. The CM said Telangana has about 15 to 16 lakh Dalit families and most of them are struggling to make both ends meet.

Ladakh

Ladakh Administration has removed the need of an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for all Indian nationals who seek to visit protected areas of union territory. Ladakh administration issued notification regarding the Inner Line Permit on August 6. According to notification, requirement of an Inner Line Permit for Indian nationals, including domestic tourists and local residents has been completely removed in order to visit the protected areas. Restriction on stay of foreign tourists has also been relaxed from seven days to 15 days in tour circuits of bordering areas in Leh and Kargil districts. This move will boost rural tourism.

Assam/Mizoram

Senior ministers from governments of Assam and Mizoram held a detailed discussion on August 5 regarding the boundary dispute between Assam & Mizoram. A joint statement was released stating that boundary disputes would be resolved amicably. Assam Government also issued an order to revoke and withdraw a travel advisory for State residents and asked them to think before visiting Mizoram. The two State governments agreed to take forward initiatives taken by Union Government. Chief Ministers of both the States were asked to remove tension prevailing around interstate borders and also find lasting solutions of the disputes through discussion.

Rajasthan

The government has roped in Indian Air Force to carry out relief and rescue operations in flood affected areas of Rajasthan. Torrential rains in Rajasthan have flooded several districts, including Kota. Several people were trapped inside their houses in Kota due to the deluge. Indian Air Force (IAF) will be carrying out relief operation in Kota to save trapped lives. A senior government officer stated that the local administration had requested for IAF to undertake coordinated flood relief operations to save precious lives. Indian Air Force swiftly mobilised its assets.

Gujarat/ West Bengal

The consignments of fiber and mineral-rich ‘dragon fruit’ or Kamalam sourced from farmers of Gujarat and West Bengal, have been exported for the first time to London and Bahrain, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday. It said that the consignment exported to London was sourced from farmers of the Kutch region of Gujarat, while the consignment to Bahrain was sourced from the farmers of West Midnapore (West Bengal). There are three main varieties of dragon fruit – white flesh with pink skin, red flesh with pink skin, and white flesh with yellow skin.

