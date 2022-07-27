Step up relief measures to minimise deaths in floods: KT Rama Rao

Published: Updated On - 02:15 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: With rains lashing across the State, including several areas in Hyderabad, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials to take up relief measures and ensure there was no loss of human life.

The Minister held a video conference with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and senior officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and HMWSSB at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

With incessant rains lashing across the State, there were possibilities of old and dilapidated buildings collapsing, the Minister said and instructed the officials to expedite the demolition of such structures to avoid any untoward incidents.

He specifically instructed the officials to focus on areas, which were prone to more impact due to rains and initiate relief measures accordingly.

Emphasis should be on areas abutting culverts and bridges and warning boards should be set up in those areas to alert the residents. Local police, irrigation, revenue and electricity department officials should work in coordination, he said.

“All precautionary measures should be taken up, if rains continue to occur during the next a few days” KT Rama Rao said.

HMWSSB and Hyderabad neighbouring Urban bodies officials were instructed to execute works for controlling the flood impact or prevention of the water logging in respective limits. The GHMC and HMWSSB command control centres should be used effectively and efficiently, he said.

The CDMA N Satyanarayana was directed to monitor the works being taken up in in all urban bodies regularly. Officials have been directed to focus on low lying areas and constantly monitor the situation in the areas abutting tanks and lakes in the urban bodies.

The capacity of water bodies, inflows and outflows should be closely monitored in coordination with irrigation department, he said and instructed the officials to take up road repair works soon after rains take a break.

