Steps taken for safety of passengers at Kothagudem railway station: SCR DRM Gupta

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

SCR DRM AK Gupta inspected Suguna Millets Zone at Kothagudem railway station on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Focus was being laid on the safety of railway passengers, said the South Central Railway (SCR) Secunderabad Divisional Railway Manager, Abhay Kumar Gupta.

Steps were being developed to develop facilities for the convenience and safety of passengers in Kothagudem (Bhadrachalam road) railway station, a main station in SCR Division, he said. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) reached Kothagudem station in a special train on Thursday.

He conducted a window trailing inspection of the railway line from Kazipet to Kothagudem and Manugur. Window trailing inspection is a specialised inspection in the Indian Railways wherein the track and its surrounding installations like signals, OHE, platforms and others are inspected from the rear window of an inspection car attached to a moving train.

After inspecting Kothagudem station Gupta visited ‘Suguna Millets Zone’ set up at the station as part of the Indian Railways Scheme, ‘One Station-One Product. He enquired about snacks and related organic food products being sold at the stall and appreciated the organisers for running a snack shop at the station.

He appealed to the railway passengers to take advantage of organically grown crops and protect health. The stall managers G Suguna Rao and Sagar presented the DRM a plant and presented millet snacks to the visiting officials.

Later in the day Gupta inaugurated a running room at Manugur railway station and visited Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district to offer special prayers.

The DRM was accompanied by senior officials Suresh, B Krishna Reddy, Sajan, SV Krishna, Naveen, Prasad, CV Raju, Basavaraj, Nikhil Rao, local officials Shyam Govind Menda, Meena, Sathish, James Paul, SCRMU secretary Kaja Baba, Prasad, Singh and others.