Steve Jobs’ worn out sandal auctioned for Rs 1.77 crore

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:11 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Like his other possessions that have been fetching high sums recently, a pair of Birkenstocks sandals owned by Apple founder Steve Jobs has been sold for around Rs 1.7 crore ($218,750) at an auction.

Apparently, Jobs gave his sandals to his house manager Mark Sheff and they remained with him until recently. The Birkenstocks sandals were the crowd favourite in the 1970s and the former Apple CEO can be seen wearing the footwear in many images from the ’70s and ’80s.

Jobs, who is known for his simplicity, often was seen wearing minimalistic clothes and accessories. His wife and other close relatives described this pair of shoes as his uniform.

The website which auctioned the shoes wrote, “In 1976, he also wore this sandal during the launch of Apple Computer in a Los Altos garage with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. He used to wear these sandals occasionally. When Jobs came to know about the simplicity and practicality of Birkenstocks, he became fascinated with them.”

The auction was handled by Julien’s Auctions, and say that the sale of the sandals blew all their expectations. Ahead of the auction, the sandals Steve Jobs wore were expected to fetch only around $80,000.