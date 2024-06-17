STF leaders thank Bhatti Vikramarka or pandits and PETs issue

The Deputy Chief Minister with support from the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ensured that Telugu and Hindi pandits, PETs get their due position, Saidulu explained.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 08:22 PM

STF leaders felicitated Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Nearly 20, 000 grade-II teachers across the State have been upgraded into grade-I category after 20 years of struggle, said Telangana State School Teachers Federation (STF) state general secretary Devarakonda Saidulu.

It has become possible with committed efforts of the STF and the initiative of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. Despite many obstacles Telugu and Hindi pandits, Physical Education Teachers (PETs) working high schools have been upgraded into grade-I school assistant cadre, he said.

He along with several teachers called Vikramarka at his camp office here on Monday and felicitated him as a mark of thanksgiving for his initiative in addressing the pending issue.

The STF leader noted that steps would be taken to address the pending issues like abolition of contributory pension system (CPS), unified service rules, promotions to secondary grade teachers (SGTs) and others.

STF district president G Yadagiri, general secretary Mansoor, leaders Venkanna, Srinivas Rao, Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.