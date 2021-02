By | Published: 5:52 pm 5:56 pm

Hyderabad: Former Australia captain Lisa Sthalekar has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Sthalekar’s career included eight Tests, 125 ODIs and 54 T20IS for Australia from 2001-13, scoring 3,913 runs, including three centuries before retiring from the game after the 2013 World Cup win in Mumbai.

