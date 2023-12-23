Tummala holds party constituency meeting at Secretariat

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:06 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao held a meeting with TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and other Congress leaders from Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency at the BR Ambedkar Secreteriat here on Saturday.

The Minister was earlier appointed as the Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency by the State Congress.

During the meeting, the Minister spoke to Congress Corporators and former Corporators and discussed the measures to be adopted for the Congress party’s victory in the Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections,.party sources said.