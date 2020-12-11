Stones pelted on corporator’s car in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons pelted stones on the car of Vanasthalipuram corporator R Venkateshwar Reddy here on Friday. No one was injured in the incident. Raising slogans against Reddy, who was recently elected, they allegedly threw stones, leading to minor damages to the vehicle.

Sources said the incident occurred when Reddy and his supporters were on the way to his house after a meeting in the locality. The police brought the situation under control.

