Storytelling has to somewhere inspire younger generation: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

The session was well filled with a lot of knowledge from the filmmakers, and the talented filmmaker spoke about her idea of filmmaking.

Hyderabad: Having impressed everyone with her films like ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Panga’, ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, and many more, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has proved that she is a class apart with her brilliance. While taking her proficient knowledge of filmmaking to the world Ashwiny spoke on ‘How to write a great script’ at the 10th Odisha Literary Festival 2022 held on November 5 in Bubneshwar.

At the festival, when asked about certain principles that she keeps in mind while writing the script, she said, “Yes, there are some things which I really stay away from. I don’t think I would ever do horror films so that is something I will ever stay away from because I can’t watch horror films. Even if I have a woman to be demeaned, there will be reciprocation later. So, I cannot have a woman who is demeaned; in my stories, she will survive and she will rise.”

Adding further, she said, “I also feel that, for me, storytelling somewhere has to inspire the younger generation, and it is important for me to tell all kinds of stories. So, if I want to tell a story about a villager who made it big, I would do that. Because for me, someone out there will get inspired. ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ did that. For me, ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ was a great example of dreaming big – no matter who you are or where you come from, you have a right to dream. A woman who comes from an economically backward background doesn’t think low for her daughter; she wants her daughter also to excel.”

She elaborated further: “Statistics say that even today women leave their jobs after they have a child. And we all know that, we have seen it around – there are those who actually say ‘you need supportive husband and a supportive family’. Some say ‘you are privileged and have a lot of people to help take care of your kid, but we do not have anyone’ – and that’s also fair. But the idea was not that you have to go back to work after you have a child, the idea was to keep yourself busy after you have a child to not lose your identity.”

Meanwhile, on the work front Ashwiny is gearing up for her digital debut with ‘Faadu’ and films like ‘Tarla’ and ‘Bawaal’ are in her kitty.