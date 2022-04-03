Stray dog, monkey menace on rise in GWMC

By P. Laxma Reddy Published: Published Date - 11:02 PM, Sun - 3 April 22

Warangal: Residents of several localities including Balasamudram, Gokul Nagar, Sri Nagar Colony near Kakatiya University and other colonies under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits are a worried lot as street dogs and monkeys have become a major nuisance for them.

While the monkeys create problems during the day, the dogs force people into sleepless nights with their barking. JR Reddy, a resident of Balasamudram, said: “There are more than 20 street dogs in Balasamudram behind the Landmark Hotel. We are facing a lot of problems because of these unhygienic dogs which also attack people besides constantly barking,” He urged the GWMC authorities to address this menace immediately.

Meanwhile, a senior government official residing at Sri Nagar Colony near KU campus said the monkeys were destroying plants and trees in their home garden often despite several steps to drive them away. “We are forced to burst crackers to chase them away,” he added.

Founder president of the Society for Public Welfare and Initiative (SPWI) Dr Suresh Devath said he had suffered an injury to his leg in an accident after street dogs tried to attack him a couple of weeks ago. “The GWMC must take adequate steps to resolve the issue of dogs and monkeys,” he said.

When contacted, GWMC Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr B Raja Reddy said they were catching dogs as per government rules and completing the due process of sterilisation. “We are catching 9 to 12 dogs a day,” he said. “We stopped catching monkeys since the spread of coronavirus. We will finalise the tenders to catch monkeys soon,” Reddy added.