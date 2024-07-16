Stray dogs attack 65-year-old man in Warangal city

Narahari was sitting in front of his house, when a group of stray dogs suddenly attacked him, injuring him severely on his hands and legs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 06:37 PM

Warangal: A 65-year-old man was severely injured after he was attacked by stray dogs near his house in MH Nagar in the Warangal city on Tuesday.

According to reports, Narahari was sitting in front of his house, when a group of stray dogs suddenly attacked him, injuring him severely on his hands and legs. The family members immediately shifted him to MGM hospital for treatment. HIs condition was stated to be stable.