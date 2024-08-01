Telangana: Elderly woman killed in brutal dog attack; Stray dogs eat parts of body in Sircilla

Villagers say Rajalakshmi was living alone in her home, which reportedly had no doors. As she was sleeping, the dogs entered the house and attacked her. Most disturbingly, dogs have eaten away parts of her body

Rajanna Sircilla: An elderly woman Pitla Rajalakshmi (75) died in a brutal attack by stray dogs in Sevalal thanda of Mustabad mandal later on Wednesday night. The dogs were found to have eaten parts of her body.

According to villagers, Rajalakshmi was living alone in her home, which reportedly had no doors. As she was sleeping, the dogs entered the house and attacked her. Her head and abdomen were found to have been eaten by the dogs, when her sons reached home in the morning on Thursday.

Expressing anger at the incident, villagers alleged that though children earlier were attacked by dogs, officials had not taken any steps to prevent such incidents. As a result, now Rajalakshmi had lost her life.

Locals wanted officials to take steps to shift the dogs immediately from the village.