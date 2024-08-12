Street dog goes on biting spree in Nizamabad; 7 injured

Injured administered anti-rabies vaccine at Armoor Area Hospital
Nizamabad: As many as seven people sustained injuries after a street dog bit them at Chepur village in Armoor mandal of the district on Sunday.
According to reports, the dog randomly attacked pedestrians and injured them. The injured were administered anti-rabies vaccine at the Armoor Area Hospital.
Meanwhile, at Kashibugga in Warangal city, a woman was attacked by a street dog. Sunitha, along with her two children, was headed to the market when a dog suddenly attacked them.
To save her children, she tried to scare the dog away but ended up falling. The dog bit her leg.
Passerby came to her rescue and chased the dog away. She was rushed to the MGM Hospital for treatment.