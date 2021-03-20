By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: Brace up for a string of bank holidays from March 27 to April 5 since there are only three working days during this period. The banks are closed on March 27 on account of fourth Saturday of the month, March 28 is a Sunday and March 29 is Holi festival. March 30 i.e., Tuesday is a working day.

Though March 31 is a working day for banks, the focus will be on closing the financial year. April 1 is a non-banking day as new financial year begins and April 2 is a holiday on account of Good Friday. While April 3 is a working day, it is followed by holiday on April 4 (Sunday) and April 5 (Monday) is a holiday on account of Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .