Stringent action against persons responsible for food poisoning: Vemula

About 103 girls of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Monday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said stringent action would be initiated against persons responsible for the food poisoning in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Bheemgal. About 103 girls of the KGBV fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Monday night.

The Minister, who visited the hostel on Wednesday, directed officials to take measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. He directed officials to keep the kitchen and surrounding areas hygienic and provide food as per the menu provided by the government.

Prashant Reddy interacted with the girl students and assured them that measures would be taken to improve facilities in the hostel. “I will be visiting the hostel to check the facilities being provided to the students. Stringent action will be taken if the staff failed to provide hygiene food and safe drinking water to students ,”he warned.

