GWMC to start Rs 250 crore worth of works in critical infrastructure restoration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Warangal: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department has allocated Rs 250 crore to initiate essential repair work in flood-affected regions within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. This comprehensive undertaking encompasses the refurbishment of road networks, drainage systems, culverts, and pipelines. The tendering process is presently in progress, and the commencement of the restoration work is imminent, said Mayor Gundu Sudharani.

She said, “Currently, we are already supplying an increased volume of potable water to 80 per cent of the residential areas. The remaining 20 per cent will receive an uninterrupted water supply once the pipeline projects conclude. We are diligently devising comprehensive plans for 24/7 access to clean drinking water and executing swift action.”

Addressing the council meeting held on Wednesday, the Mayor disclosed that these funds were allocated by Minister KT Rama Rao, who has also instructed the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) to expedite the implementation of the Strategic Nala Development Project (SNDP).

Over the last nine years, the government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has dedicated a substantial Rs 4,500 crore for a multitude of development initiatives under the Pattana Pragathi, Chief Minister’s Assurances (CMA), and Smart City Mission (SCM) programmes.

GWMC Commissioner Shaikrizwan Basha, corporators, and various other officials attended the meeting.

