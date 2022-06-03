Stringent action against those not following safety measures at construction sites: GHMC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: In view of the onset of monsoons, to safeguard the lives of people, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to lodge a police complaint seeking criminal cases against builders/developers/property owners who do not adhere to safety norms while executing cellar excavation works and other construction activity.

In addition to filing a complaint against those not following safety measures at construction sites, a show-cause notice will be issued to initiate further action which includes cancellation of building permission and builders license. It was decided to take stringent action to ensure there are no accidents due to cellar excavation, falling of framework and scaffolding, a press release from GHMC said.

To execute the task, the civic body instructed its Deputy City Planners and Assistant City Planners to inspect construction sites and for safety precautions taken up by the builders while excavating cellars. Based on the inspection, appropriate action will be taken. Meanwhile, the GHMC is also providing advise on safety measures that need to be taken at construction sites to builders, architects, structural engineers, contractors, site engineers and supervisors.

Presently, notices are being served upon the builders/developers/owners of the sites where construction and cellar excavation is underway.

The GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar instructed the officials to identify sites and where necessary, issue notices to person building it or to the property owner asking them to follow safety measures. The officials have also been instructed to verify the labour camps within the construction sites and shift the workers if required.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .