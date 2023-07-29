Strive for return of tigers to Kothagudem forests: DFO Kishta Goud to forest officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Saplings of rare plant species planted in CSR Central Park in Kothagudem on Saturday marking International Tiger Day.

Kothagudem: DFO G Kishta Goud called upon the forest personnel and officials to strive for the return of tigers to Kothagudem forests.

He wanted the big cats to thrive in Kothagudem forests in the next four to five years and asked everyone in the Forest Department to take measures in that direction. The DFO spoke at a workshop organised here on Saturday marking International Tiger Day.

Kishta Goud noted that those who consume meat of wild animals were the most dangerous than the wild animal hunters and hence they should be put under observation. Strict surveillance has to be maintained at places where hunting takes place and effective measures have to be taken to prevent killing of wild animals.

The migration of tigers from the neighbouring States, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh into Telangana forests has already started. It was everyone’s responsibility to protect the big cats, which plays a pivotal role in the health and diversity of an ecosystem, he said.

The details of habitual hunters have to be gathered and steps should be taken to punish them. Steps to develop grass fields and water bodies in the forests have to be taken besides preventing encroachment on forest areas, the DFO suggested.

Forest divisional officer, A Appaiah informed that marking the International Tiger Day, saplings of 50 varieties of rare plant species that grow in Eastern Ghats were planted in CSR Central Park in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem forest division forest staff performed ‘Shramadanam’ in the park to remove weeds. FROs Suresh, Uma, Mukthar Ahmed, Prasad Rao and others were present.

