Strong tremors felt in Delhi as 5.8 Richter earthquake rocks Nepal

The quake lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices.

By ANI Published Date - 02:58 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and National Capital area Tuesday.

The quake lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was centred in Nepal.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal,” the NCS said.