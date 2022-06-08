Student confined, thrashed and robbed by unidentified persons in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: A young student was allegedly confined in a room, beaten up and robbed by a group of unidentified persons at Quthbullapur in Jeedimetla, police said on Wednesday.

The youngster, Ramesh Sai Lakshman (20), an MBBS aspirant, had planned to pursue his medical studies in Philippines. Police said Lakshman came to the city to complete the visa process and was staying in a hostel in Bachupally. On June 6, he went to meet a relative at Lakdi-Ka-Pul, from where he went to Balanagar in search of the visa consultancy.

While searching at Shapurnagar, he found a pedestrian, with whom he enquired the address. The other person, claiming to know the address, took him to a secluded house and on the way alerted three of his friends, who reached the spot.

“The four confined the youngster, stripped off his clothes and beat him up before robbing him of his mobile phone worth Rs.1.4 lakh, ATM cards and valuables,” an official said, adding that they then locked the door from outside and fled. About two hours later, local residents who heard Lakshman shouting for help rescued him.

The Jeedimetla police have reportedly identified the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and efforts were on to nab them.