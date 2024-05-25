Student Process Steps: Navigating through the US Immigration System – Part III

Now, as you settle into student life, it's important to understand how to maintain your status and maximize your opportunities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 02:51 PM

Congratulations! You’ve successfully arrived in the United States and embarked on your academic journey. Now, as you settle into student life, it’s important to understand how to maintain your status and maximize your opportunities.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maintaining Your Status:

As an F or M student, you will often hear the phrase “maintaining status.” Maintaining your status means that you are fulfilling the purpose for why the U.S. Department of State issued you your visa and following the regulations associated with that purpose. Remember, a student visa is a travel document you receive from a U.S. consulate or embassy before you enter the United States.

Your student status is what you must maintain after you are granted entrance into the United States. All U.S. universities that host international students are required to employ a Designated School Official (DSO). The DSO, usually based at the international student services office of the university can help you learn more about the rules you must follow to main your status. Please also review the “Maintaining Status” page (https://studyinthestates.dhs.gov/students/maintaining-status) on the Study in the States website for additional information.

Exploring Student Benefits:

While studying in the United States, you may be eligible to apply for certain benefits. These student benefits are not granted by SEVP and require students to apply to other government agencies to receive them. The benefits you are eligible for will depend on your student status. Potential student benefits include:

• Driving in the United States.

• Working in the United States.

• Training Opportunities in the United States.

• Obtaining a Social Security Number.

As a note, most employment and training opportunities require authorization from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) (https://www.uscis.gov/). For more information, visit the Employment (https://www.ice.gov/sevis/employment) page on the ICE.gov website.

Seeking Assistance:

Encountering challenges is a natural part of the international student experience. If you are having an immediate problem and need assistance quickly, please speak with your DSO or responsible officer. If that person cannot help you, contact the SEVP Response Center at 1-703-603-3400 or at SEVP@ice.dhs.gov.

It may also be a good idea to register with the Indian Embassy/consulate nearest to you while in the US. This will help the consulate provide necessary support in the event of an exigency.

Departing from the United States:

Once you have completed your program and fulfilled your purpose for coming to the United States, you may have a number of options. These include changing your status, applying for training, transferring to another SEVP-certified school or leaving the country.

Please note there are restrictions that apply to M-1 students regarding transferring and changing status. Talk to your DSO to understand what your options are.

If after your program is complete you do not qualify to stay in the country, or chose to depart, please be advised:

F-1 students and dependents have 60 days after program end date (or training end date) to depart the United States.

M-1 students and dependents have 30 days after program end date (or training end date) to depart the United States.

Navigating the U.S. immigration system as an international student involves complying with regulations, and proactively engaging with available resources. By maintaining your student status, exploring available benefits, seeking assistance when needed, and understanding your options upon program completion, you can ensure a successful and enriching experience in the United States.

Remember, your DSO and various government resources are there to support you every step of the way so you can grow professionally, and personally, and make the most of your time in the U.S.

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad