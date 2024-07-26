Students at college in Secunderabad injured in clash over Fresher’s Day event

Two groups of students belonging to intermediate first and second years had an argument over a trivial matter during the Fresher’s Day event held on the college premises.
Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when few students suffered injuries in a clash between two groups at a private college premises in Secunderabad on Friday.
On receiving information, the Begumpet police visited the spot and took up investigation. It is learnt that students alleged role of outsiders in the attack.