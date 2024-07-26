Students at college in Secunderabad injured in clash over Fresher’s Day event

| Students At College In Secunderabad Injured In Clash Over Freshers Day Event

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 July 2024, 12:09 AM

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when few students suffered injuries in a clash between two groups at a private college premises in Secunderabad on Friday.

As per the available information, two groups of students belonging to intermediate first and second years had an argument over a trivial matter during the Fresher’s Day event held on the college premises. As a result, few students suffered injuries.

On receiving information, the Begumpet police visited the spot and took up investigation. It is learnt that students alleged role of outsiders in the attack.