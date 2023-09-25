Poor intermediate students get free coaching in Adilabad

In a novel initiative conceived by Collector PS Rahul Raj, 120 intermediate students from financially weak backgrounds are undergoing a six-month long special coaching for Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET)-2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Adilabad: In a novel initiative conceived by Collector PS Rahul Raj, 120 intermediate students from financially weak backgrounds are undergoing a six-month long special coaching for Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET)-2024. They will also get tips on mastering the NEET and IIT entrance examinations.

“The students were selected through a screening test which was attended by 400 students studying Intermediate II year in 13 government colleges across the district. They will be provided with accommodation and food at a government hostel in Adilabad district centre for free,” District Intermediate Officer Ravinder told Telangana Today.

The coaching commenced on the premises of a hostel belonging to a minority welfare department at Sanjaynagar in the district on September 4 and would be conducted till March 4. Lecturers working with government junior colleges have been roped to teach various subjects to the students. Study material is going to be given to the students as part of the initiative.

Authorities of the Intermediate education department said that 60 students out of 90 students, who were given the special coaching on a pilot project basis for a period of 45 days in 2022 fared well in EAMCET. Buoyed by the success of the students, the Collector decided to cover more students from weaker strata this year. Accordingly, the quantum of the beneficiaries was enhanced in 2023.

Collector PS Rahul Raj, who conceptualized the initiative, had a meeting with students and their parents before beginning the programme. He recalled that he had struggled to have coaching when he was studying intermediate. He recounted that he would wake up at 4 am and it would take 2 hours to reach the coaching centre from his home.

The IAS officer reasoned he came forward to offer the coaching for helping the poor students in appearing for the entrance test. He said that cracking EAMCET rank helped him in securing admission at prestigious engineering institutions and subsequently excelling in civil services examinations. He advised students to utilise the opportunity and to become engineers and doctors.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency-Utnoor has been providing a similar special coaching to tribal students in EAMCET and JEE under Star-50 implemented since 2015.