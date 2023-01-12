Students celebrate Sankranti festival in Mancherial

Students of Abhyasa School and Rising Sun School participated in rangoli competitions and flying of kites to mark the festival in the town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Students and teachers pose for a group photograph after celebrating Sankranti festival on the premises of the institution in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: Students of private and government educational institutions celebrated Sankranti festival by conducting various programmes in different parts of the district on Thursday.

Students of Abhyasa School and Rising Sun School participated in rangoli competitions and flying of kites to mark the festival in the town. Students created a miniature art work to express signifcance of the festival. Principal of Abhyasa School Sana Sudhati and Rising Sun School Principal Md Usman Pasha handed over prizes to winners of the competition in their institutions, respectively. They advised the students to be cautious while playing with kites.

Meanwhile, students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential College-Luxettipet drew vibrant rangolis on the campus and flew kites as part of the celebrations. TSWR Adilabad regional coordinating officer K Swarupa Rani, was the chief guest of the event. She was joined by District Intermediate Education Officer Shailja and Principal M Lalitha. They presented prizes to the winners of the rangoli competition.