Mancherial students excel in State-level science fair

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy gives away a prize to Maniprasad during a state-level science fair concluded in Nirmal on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Five science models created by students of the district were selected for a national science fair to be organised soon.

A grain protector from rain and animals, made by Jummidi Maniprasad of Zilla Parishad High School in Annaram village of Kotapalli mandal and Drainage and Road Cleaner created by K Khuseendra Varma belonging to a private school of Luxettipet were qualified for displaying in a national science fair. They were exhibited in a state-level INSPIRE-Manek science fair concluded in Nirmal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an electrical spider and net remover invented by J Jagadishwar from Badampalli of Jannaram mandal was chosen for south India-level science fair to be held in Kerala from January 26 to 31. An eco-friendly model developed by M Shivanandini of Trinity High School of Mancherial town and an overhead tank water level indicator discovered by G Sathwik of ZPHS Velganur in Dandepalli mandal bagged the second prize.

Similarly, a teaching learning material created by Gampa Srinivas, a mathematics teacher from Kasipet mandal was selected for exhibiting in the southern India science fair.