Students from Aakash, Hyderabad secure top ranks in JEE Advanced

The students, who were enrolled in AESL's classroom program to prepare for JEE Advanced, attributed their success to rigorous understanding of concepts and strict adherence to a disciplined study schedule.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: A total of nine students from Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), Hyderabad have become top scorers in the prestigious JEE Advanced 2024 examination.

The top JEE Advanced rankers are Rishi Shekher Shukla, who secured AIR 25, Ujjwal Singh secured AIR 95, Murikinati Sai Divya Teja Reddy secured AIR 174, Surya Prakash Pingali secured AIR 245, Viswanath K S secured AIR 247, Rithvik Perumalla secured AIR 434, Mannem Naga Sanjay secured AIR 741, Kotha Pratheek Reddy secured AIR 819, and Aryan Bhojwani secured AIR 951.

Dheeraj Misra, Chief Academic & Business Head, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “We congratulate the students for their exemplary feat. Their achievement speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents”.