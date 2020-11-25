Students of DPS Nacharam discuss varied aspects of Indian culture

Arunima Sinha –Padma Shri awardee and first woman amputee to climb Mount Everest was the chief guest of the programme.

Students of classes XI and XII of Delhi Public School, Nacharam participated in the 25th webinar, the silver Jubilee special programme organised by VIHE under Sri Ramakrishna Math recently. Swami Bodhamayanandaji, the Director of VIHE, Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad allowed students to speak on Indian culture and values highlighting the significance of it.

Arunima Sinha –Padma Shri awardee and first woman amputee to climb Mount Everest was the chief guest of the programme. Sinha’s speech left the audience spell bound. Students were all inspired by her self-confidence and her determination in achieving her goal.

Six students were allowed to express their views of Indian culture and heritage covering aspects of Indian art, economy, architecture, food, festivals and scientific reasons behind the various practices of Indian cultures.

Principal Sunita Rao and Sr. Vice- Principal Nandita Sunkara graced the occasion. Teacher coordinator Gowri Sridhar expressed her gratitude to Swamiji, Chief Guest and the dignitaries present for the enriching experience.

