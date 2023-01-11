Students of govt schools performing better than of corporate schools: Education Minister

Minister said government-run schools were being strengthened with Rs.7,000 crore under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Education Minister P Sanitha Indra Reddy was laying foundation stone for class rooms in ZP High School of Nomula in Nalgonda district under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme.

Nalgonda: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday said students of residential schools run by the State government were performing better than students of corporate schools in academic and competitive examinations.

Laying the foundation stone for classrooms in the Zilla Parishad High School at Nomula, which were taken up with estimated cost of Rs 1.06 crore under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, the Minister said the State government had succeeded in improving the quality of education and facilities in government schools on par with corporate schools. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was keen on making quality education accessible to poor students also, she said.

The Education minister said government-run schools were being strengthened with Rs.7,000 crore under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme. In all, 1,150 junior, degree and post -graduation colleges were set up in the state after 2014. In addition to this, 1,000 residential educational institutions were set up to provide education facilities to poor students with hostel facility, she added.

Underlining the need to encourage students towards sports, she said Physical Education Teachers would soon be posted in all schools by filling up vacant posts.

District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah and others were present.