Kick-start 2023 on an entertaining note with world television premiere of ‘Bimbisara’ on Zee Telugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: After entertaining Telugu audiences across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2022, Zee Telugu is all set to kick-start 2023 with a bang as it presents a fresh new fiction show as well as the world television premiere of a hit movie.

After showcasing back-to-back blockbuster films week after week, the channel will now air the mega hit ‘Bimbisara’ on January 8 at 6 pm, and enthral viewers like never before during the first weekend of the year.

‘Bimbisara’ follows the story of a ruthless King from the ancient Trigartala kingdom. The evil warrior has only one mission and that is to conquer kingdoms without any mercy! He is pretty successful in his quest too; however, a curse changes his life completely.

He is sent to the present-day world that is filled with problems. How he tries to wash away his sins in this new environment as well as tries to find out how to get rid of his curse in this thrilling movie will surely keep everyone glued to their TV screens. Starring Kalyan Ram and Catherine Tresa, the fantasy film has an interesting story mixed with the concept of time travel.

What’s more is that the channel, in a bid to continue entertaining the audience in the New Year, is also set to present a refreshing yet dramatic fiction show, ‘Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagyavathi’.

Starring Mahi Gouthami and Raghavendra, the show will premiere on January 9, and will air every Monday to Saturday at 2:30 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

The serial follows the life of Bhagyalakshmi, a young woman raised with a strong moral compass. A selfless girl of limited means, she always puts others’ needs before hers. She lives for others’ happiness every single day despite the curveballs life has thrown at her, inspiring everyone to pray for destiny to treat her kindly.

On the other hand, Mithra Nandan is the heir of the Mitra Group of Constructions, who works hard, but enjoys having a good life too! He is convinced that he holds the power to his destiny, but being a loyal son, he can never say no to his mother’s wishes.

However, when the most unusual circumstances see Bhagyalakshmi and Mithra crossing paths and getting married, their lives will change forever!

With several twists and turns in the tale, ‘Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagyavathi’ will surely prove to be an entertaining watch for its viewers and will truly keep the audience at the edge of their seats every single day. The launch of this soap opera leads to a shift in the telecast of the popular show ‘Mithai Kottu Chittemma’ to 3 pm, every Monday to Saturday, on Zee Telugu.