Zee Telugu is back with a brand-new season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

The new show – ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship’ – will see winners and outstanding performers from all the previous seasons of the reality show compete against each other to bag the coveted title.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:34 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: With intriguing fiction series and clutter-breaking non-fiction shows, Zee Telugu has emerged as the entertainment destination of choice for viewers. Now, the channel is all set to treat its viewers with yet another edition of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, but with a twist. The new show – ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship’ – will see winners and outstanding performers from all the previous seasons of the reality show compete against each other to bag the coveted title.

The channel has recently aired the first promo of the upcoming show and it has been received very well among the audience. The latest promo gives a glimpse of the contestants, judges, and the host of the show, and watching their favourite singers once again in a new battle has indeed piqued the excitement level among viewers as well as music lovers.

Check out the cool promo here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofUiHiWxqrc

The championship will see 24 promising, talented and popular faces, divided into 4 teams containing 6 members each, fighting against each other. Each team will also be led by a mentor and the contestants will perform in solo, duet and group formats.

The show will be judged by three of the biggest stalwarts of the South music industry – Mano, SP Sailaja and Ananth Sriram, while mentors like Sri Krishna, Saketh, Prudhvi Chandra and Ramya Behara will train the singers. Hosted by the energetic Pradeep Machiraju, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship’ will surely be an entertaining and exciting show for the audience.

Zee Telugu has also announced the show in a unique way by dropping an exciting anthem. Shot in the picturesque surrounding of the Taramati Baradari in Hyderabad, the lyrics of the song – a visual delight – is written by Anantha Sriram and the music by Saketh Komanduri.