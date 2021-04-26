Sugar Blushed: A cornucopia of luscious fudgy brownies

Mississippi mud pie swirl brownies that are as good as their name and are among the bestselling brownies at Fatema Kanchwala’s startup Sugar Blushed

Hyderabad: Fatema Kanchwala had never really given baking a serious thought, but when the pandemic left her time to finally don some baking gloves, she gave it a shot.

A sworn brownie lover, after several late nights of trying and testing several flavour combinations and the perfect consistency of brownies, Fatema, who up until now, had only been baking them for family and friends decided to enter the baking market and started her baking company Sugar Blushed some six months ago.

A look at her baked brownies makes your mouth water, a particular visual treat is her Mississippi mud pie swirl brownies that are as good as their name and are among the bestselling brownies she has.

“I don’t compromise on quality at all, everything is made using fresh ingredients. For me, every bite should bring a smile on people’s faces. It’s happiness in a box which I strive for and thankfully, the response has been terrific,” says Fatema, who previously worked as a literature and content writer before turning her fulltime focus to Sugar Blushed.

While her main product is brownies which come in flavours like classic fudge, cookies n cream, choco mint, peanut butter, Ferrero, biscoff, Nutella hazelnut, she also offers gluten-free brownies. There are also brookies (combo of brownie and cookie) and a brownie slab that can easily double up as a cake for people who just can’t be satisfied with just one brownie. She tops this slab of 1 or 2 pounds with toppings of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, nuts, wafers which can be customised.

Online ordering boom

Granted that there are similar businesses out there, Fatema admits that consistency is key to succeeding in the baking community which is growing by leaps and bounds. “There’s enormous talent in communities and little opportunity to share it. It’s difficult to get into food. I feel the talented or social media savvy cooks or bakers can now quickly establish promising businesses since online ordering has taken off in such a big way,” she says.

Her success, while almost instantaneous, was the result of months of trial and error, learning about ingredients, flavours, portion control packing materials, presentation of delivery boxes and deciding on the best service to deliver her goods in a city still reeling from a pandemic. “I make the creations from the heart, nothing beats the joy of a client appreciating that hard work and coming back for more,” adds Fatema.

Sugar Blushed does boxes of four, six and assortments and advise placing an order a day in advance.

