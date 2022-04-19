Sunstroke claims six lives in erstwhile Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Adilabad: Scorching heat wave conditions took toll on the people of the erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday and Tuesday. Six persons were killed by sunstroke in different parts of the district in the past 24 hours. In the first incident, Kancharla Sammaiah (55) of New Colony in Somagudam village in Kasipet mandal of Mancherial district died of sunstroke. Banoth Mohan, a 34 year old from the same mandal, succumbed to the sunstroke. They had vomiting and diarrhea on Monday and breathed their last on Tuesday. In the meantime, Ravi, a Multi-Purpose Health Worker from Thungeda village in Rebbena mandal of in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and Vanitha of Bansapalli village in Dilawarpur mandal in Nirmal district died of the sunstroke. Two persons were killed by the sunstroke on Monday.

Incidentally, Bhoraj in Jainath mandal of Adilabad district registered a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Centigrade on Tuesday. The district’s maximum temperatures have been hovering around 44 degrees for the past few days, throwing the life of the public out of the gear. People are forced to remain indoors. They are consuming buttermilk, coconut water and liquids to beat the heat.