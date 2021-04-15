Supply water to Mahabubnagar town under PRLIS: Srinivas Goud

At a meeting here, the Minister asked officials concerned to supply Krishna River water to Palamuru mini Tank Bund

Hyderabad: Tourism and Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday instructed officials to supply water to Mahabubnagar town under Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme.

At a meeting here, the Minister asked officials concerned to supply Krishna River water to Palamuru mini Tank Bund. He also discussed the canal works pertaining to Udandapur reservoir, which is under construction.

From Fatehpur Maisamma canal, water from Udandapur reservoir should be supplied to Kothacheruvu and from there to Peddacheruvu mini Tank Bund in Mahbubnagar town. He asked officials to take necessary steps to prevent sewerage water from entering mini Tank Bund and develop it as a tourist spot.

He wanted officials to supply water to the IT corridor at Divitipally from Udandapur reservoir canal.

