Support Telangana athletes, HCA chief urges government and corporates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Arshanapally Jaganmohan Rao has urged the government and corporate giants to support athletes of Telangana at the annual celebration event of Akshara International School in Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

The HCA chief stressed,“There is a need to provide advanced training and financial encouragement to the sportspersons along with the development of the sports sector infrastructure in the state.”

“For this reason, the MNCs operating in Hyderabad should willingly step up to help the athletes rather than putting the entire load on the government,” he added.

Jagan Mohan Rao awarded Indian shooting sensation Esha Singh with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of Akshara Educational Institutions.