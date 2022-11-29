Supreme Court direction on AP capital hailed

Amaravati would continue to be the Legislative Capital and the state government had taken the decision on decentralisation only to ensure justice to all regions, AP Govt Adviser said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:53 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

File Photo.

Tadepalli: Adviser to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has welcomed the Supreme Court orders staying the High Court’s direction that sought the state government to develop Amaravati capital city and capital region within six months.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said that Amaravati would continue to be the Legislative Capital and the state government had taken the decision on decentralisation only to ensure justice to all regions and expressed surprise why the opposition was silent on the apex court direction.

He also welcomed the transfer of the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case to Telangana. “We are the first to seek the facts in the case. Viveka was our leader and is the paternal uncle of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Those who murdered him should be booked,” he stated.