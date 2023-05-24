Suraj, Anahat emerge champions at Aurobindo Realty Telangana Squash Open Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: Suraj Chand defeated Vedant Patel in straight games 11-5, 11-5, 11-3 to win the men’s singles title at the second edition of the Aurobindo Realty Telangana Squash Open Tournament, held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Anahat Singh beat Urwashi Joshi 12-10, 11-4, 11-3 in the women’s singles category for the title.

Results:

Men: Suraj Chand bt Vedant Patel 11-5, 11-5, 11-3;

Women: Anahat Singh bt Urwashi Joshi 12-10, 11-4, 11-3;

Girls U-11: Shanaya Roy bt Nandikasree Kalaivanan 11-2, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8;

Boys U-11: Om Thakur bt Thanuj Reddy Pulli 11-8, 11-5, 11-13, 6-11, 11-7;

Girls U-13: D Nityashree bt Ananya Ganesh 11-2, 11-7, 7-11, 11-3;

Boys U-13: Harshal Rana bt Dhruv Bopana 11-8, 11-5, 11-1;

Girls U-15: Aradhya Porwal bt Aelina Shah 11-2, 11-9, 11-6;

Boys U-15: Lokesh Subramani bt Savir Sood 13-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9;

Boys U-17: Karan Yadav bt Aditya Chandani 7-11, 11-2, 4-11, 11-3, 12-10;

Men 40 : Abhishek Laxminarayan bt Harjinder Singh 11-8, 11-9, 11-4;

Men 45 : Murthy Praveen bt Abheek Datta 11-9, 2-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-6;

Men 50 : Sanjay Rajpal bt Bharat Danam 11-3, 11-7, 11-5.

