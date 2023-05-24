Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Home | Sport | Suraj Anahat Emerge Champions At Aurobindo Realty Telangana Squash Open Tournament

Suraj, Anahat emerge champions at Aurobindo Realty Telangana Squash Open Tournament

Suraj Chand defeated Vedant Patel in straight games 11-5, 11-5, 11-3 in men's singles and Anahat Singh beat Urwashi Joshi 12-10, 11-4, 11-3 in women’s singles

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:08 PM, Wed - 24 May 23
Suraj, Anahat emerge champions at Aurobindo Realty Telangana Squash Open Tournament

Hyderabad: Suraj Chand defeated Vedant Patel in straight games 11-5, 11-5, 11-3 to win the men’s singles title at the second edition of the Aurobindo Realty Telangana Squash Open Tournament, held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Anahat Singh beat Urwashi Joshi 12-10, 11-4, 11-3 in the women’s singles category for the title.

Results:

Men: Suraj Chand bt Vedant Patel 11-5, 11-5, 11-3;
Women: Anahat Singh bt Urwashi Joshi 12-10, 11-4, 11-3;

Girls U-11: Shanaya Roy bt Nandikasree Kalaivanan 11-2, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8;
Boys U-11: Om Thakur bt Thanuj Reddy Pulli 11-8, 11-5, 11-13, 6-11, 11-7;

Girls U-13: D Nityashree bt Ananya Ganesh 11-2, 11-7, 7-11, 11-3;
Boys U-13: Harshal Rana bt Dhruv Bopana 11-8, 11-5, 11-1;

Girls U-15: Aradhya Porwal bt Aelina Shah 11-2, 11-9, 11-6;
Boys U-15: Lokesh Subramani bt Savir Sood 13-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9;

Boys U-17: Karan Yadav bt Aditya Chandani 7-11, 11-2, 4-11, 11-3, 12-10;

Men 40 : Abhishek Laxminarayan bt Harjinder Singh 11-8, 11-9, 11-4;

Men 45 : Murthy Praveen bt Abheek Datta 11-9, 2-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-6;

Men 50 : Sanjay Rajpal bt Bharat Danam 11-3, 11-7, 11-5.

Related News

Latest News