Surveillance camera network in Malkajgiri expanded

Hyderabad: As a part of expanding the Community CCTV camera network across Rachakonda Commissionerate, an additional 154 surveillance cameras were inaugurated under the Malkajgiri police station limits here on Monday.

Malkajigiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanthu Rao inaugurated the cameras in the presence of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat. The cameras were installed at a cost of Rs 37.8 lakh and will be connected to the command control room. They were installed at strategic locations covering the entry and exits, main routes and crime prone areas of localities.

Officials said 2,007 Community surveillance cameras and 30,894 cameras under the ‘Nenu Saitham’ initiative have been installed so far under the limits of Malkajigiri division.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said CCTV cameras were helping in 100 percent recovery of stolen material, including in chain snatching cases, while almost 70 percent of crimes were being detected with the help of CCTV footage.

Malkajigiri DCP Rakshitha K Murthy, ACP Shyam Prasad, SHO Malkajigiri Jagadiswar Rao and others were present.

