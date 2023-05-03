Surveillance on TS-AP border to prevent paddy from AP for sale

District Collector S Venkat Rao instructed officials to increase the surveillance on the State's borders to prevent arrival of paddy into the district from AP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Suryapet: District Collector S Venkat Rao on Wednesday instructed officials to increase the surveillance on the State’s borders to prevent arrival of paddy into the district from the neighbouring State.

Along with Superintendent of Police S Rajendra Prasad, the Collector conducted a surprise visit to the TS-AP border check-post at Ramapuram crossroad and examined the register.

Venkat Rao said surveillance would be intensified to check the transport of paddy into the district from Andhra Pradesh for sale here. Personnel from the police, revenue and marketing departments were posted at the check-post for surveillance round the clock. They will check up the vehicles and way bills and ask them to return if they were carrying paddy, he said.

The Collector also made it clear that farmers in the district did not have to be worried as the entire paddy produced by them would be procured by the State government through the paddy procurement centres that are already functioning across the district.