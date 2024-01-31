Rowdy sheeters under surveillance of special teams: Khammam CP

Khammam CP Sunil Dutt said rowdy sheeters were the accused in most of the crimes committed in the district; they were interfering in civil disputes and engaging in attacks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 07:57 PM

CP Sunil Dutt gave counselling to rowdy sheeters under the two-town police station limits in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Focus was laid on rowdy sheeters and realtors who were involved in encroachment of government and private lands, said Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt.

He said rowdy sheeters were the accused in most of the crimes committed in the district; they were interfering in civil disputes and engaging in attacks. Police were giving a chance to them to change the criminal behaviour and if they did not change, they would be dealt with harshly.

Also Read Telangana: Two arrested for stealing lorry in Khammam

Dutt said that counselling was being conducted first for rowdy sheeters and strict action would be taken if anyone misbehaves to disturb the law and order. He gave counselling to rowdy sheeters under the two-town police station limits here on Wednesday and collected their details.

He said that old criminals, rowdy sheeters, those with a criminal nature and those who committed crimes in the past should leave their criminal tendencies and live with good behaviour in the society. If they continue their criminal acts PD Act would be invoked against them.

The CP examined the case diaries of old criminals who have changed their attitude, have not committed any crimes; against whom cases were not registered in the police stations in the recent past and rowdy sheets against were removed.