Suryanshu bags four swimming gold in Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:58 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: Suryanshu bagged top honours in four categories at the Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship and selection trials held at the GMC Balayogi swimming pool, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Suryanshu clocked 24.80sec and 26.55sec in 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly events respectively to clinch gold. He also won the yellow metal in 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke with the timings of 32.51sec and 1.13.80sec respectively.

The B.Tech second year student of KL Deemed to be University, will represent the Telangana State in the upcoming 36th National Games scheduled to be held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 5. Currently he is training under coach Ayush Yadav.