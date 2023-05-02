Suryapet: My Home Industries bags best management award

General Manager of the company Dr. K. Nageswar Rao received the award from Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy during the May Day celebrations in Ravindra Bharathi at Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:33 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

President(works) of My Home Industries Private Limited N Srinivas Rao was receiving best management award from labour minister Malla Reddy at May day celebrations held at Hyderabad

Suryapet: The Mellacheruvu unit of My Home Industries Private Limited bagged the best management award from the Government of Telangana for the year 2022-23.

General Manager of the company Dr. K. Nageswar Rao received the award from Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy during the May Day celebrations in Ravindra Bharathi at Hyderabad.

In a media release, the company’s President (Works) N Srinivas Rao thanked the employees of the company for their support for winning the best management award. He said they were awarded for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in villages, skill development programmes, welfare and safety concepts taken up under the preview of the Mellacheruvu unit.

